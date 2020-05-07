More companies announce layoffs due to COVID-19; Rogers Jewelry brings back workers

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. U.S. government scientists say the virus may become inactivated quickly when exposed to direct sunlight. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Businesses have announced new temporary and permanent layoffs due to COVID-19.

JCPenney, PCL Industrial Services Inc. and Townsend Industries Inc. are among companies that have announced employee layoffs. In addition, Rogers Jewelry at 9500 Rosedale Highway recalled all laid-off employees back to work.

As of May 4, 11 employees are on unrestricted on-call notice and are being paid the same amount as they were before the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.

Here’s a list of companies that have recently announced layoffs:

JCPenney has confirmed 179 temporary layoffs at its Bakersfield store located in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2501 Ming Ave.

PCL Industrial Services Inc. has permanently laid off 102 employees at its Bakersfield facility at 1500 S. Union Ave.

Townsend Industries Inc. has temporarily furloughed 98 employees at its Bakersfield location at 4615 Shepard St.

Basic Energy Services has permanently laid off 35 employees at its facility at 1025 Earthmover Ct. and said it may lay off an additional 15 workers.

Tom’s Famous Burgers in Rosamond has announced it has laid off 11 employees.

Marcus and Millichap said it is laying off its director at its Bakersfield office located at 4900 California Avenue, Tower B, second floor. No other layoffs were announced.