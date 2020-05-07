More companies announce layoffs due to COVID-19; Rogers Jewelry brings back workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Businesses have announced new temporary and permanent layoffs due to COVID-19.
JCPenney, PCL Industrial Services Inc. and Townsend Industries Inc. are among companies that have announced employee layoffs. In addition, Rogers Jewelry at 9500 Rosedale Highway recalled all laid-off employees back to work.
As of May 4, 11 employees are on unrestricted on-call notice and are being paid the same amount as they were before the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.
Here’s a list of companies that have recently announced layoffs:
- JCPenney has confirmed 179 temporary layoffs at its Bakersfield store located in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2501 Ming Ave.
- PCL Industrial Services Inc. has permanently laid off 102 employees at its Bakersfield facility at 1500 S. Union Ave.
- Townsend Industries Inc. has temporarily furloughed 98 employees at its Bakersfield location at 4615 Shepard St.
- Basic Energy Services has permanently laid off 35 employees at its facility at 1025 Earthmover Ct. and said it may lay off an additional 15 workers.
- Tom’s Famous Burgers in Rosamond has announced it has laid off 11 employees.
- Marcus and Millichap said it is laying off its director at its Bakersfield office located at 4900 California Avenue, Tower B, second floor. No other layoffs were announced.
- Western Dental is extending its temporary employee furloughs through May 15. This affects 86 employees across five locations, four in Bakersfield and one in Delano.