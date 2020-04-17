MLK CommUnity Initiative to distribute food Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUnity Initiative will be distributing food to those in need Monday and will be complying with social distancing guidelines during the event.

Residents are asked to drive up between 9 to 11 a.m. at 1116 E. California Ave. to receive their box of food, said a release from 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, one of the organizers. There’s no need to get out of the vehicle.

Those without a vehicle are asked to keep 6 feet apart from others in line, and to bring a cart or wagon to carry their food.