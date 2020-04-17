Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

MLK CommUnity Initiative to distribute food Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leticia Perez_1532103662656.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUnity Initiative will be distributing food to those in need Monday and will be complying with social distancing guidelines during the event.

Residents are asked to drive up between 9 to 11 a.m. at 1116 E. California Ave. to receive their box of food, said a release from 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, one of the organizers. There’s no need to get out of the vehicle.

Those without a vehicle are asked to keep 6 feet apart from others in line, and to bring a cart or wagon to carry their food.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News