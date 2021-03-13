Mission at Kern County to vaccinate shelter guests, clients against COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County says it will begin to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable people in the community against the coronavirus beginning next week.

The shelter has partnered with VIPMD Primary and Specialty Care to begin vaccinating residents and clients at The Mission at Kern County beginning next week.

Organizers stress that the vaccines will available only to guests and clients of The Mission at Kern County and they are not intended for the general public.

VIPMD Primary and Specialty Care will vaccinate approximately 100 people from the shelter with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

“With more and more people getting vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn the corner,” Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County Carlos Baldovinos said in a statement.

Homeless people have been highly exposed to the virus, The Mission at Kern County says. More people that get vaccinated will prevent further spread of COVID-19.