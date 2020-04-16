Mission at Kern County gets poultry donation from Foster Farms

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KGET) – The Mission at Kern County was one of several California agencies that Foster Farms recently donated poultry to in order to help families impacted by COVID-19.

The company said 400,000 servings of poultry were recently given to community hunger relief organizations throughout California. Last week, the company announced a donation of two million servings of protein to food banks and community organizations on the West Coast, in Louisiana and Alabama.

“The economic effects of COVID-19 have been devastating to communities,” said Foster Farms VP of Communications Ira Brill. “As an ‘essential’ company, we are working hard to keep food on retail shelves but also to continue to support organizations in our communities doing important work to address hunger during these unprecedented times.”

“In all of the years I have worked on the front lines supporting those in need, I have never seen such a steep spike in demand,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of the Mission at Kern County. “Foster Farms’ donation comes at a critical time when our protein supply is low, and need has skyrocketed. We are grateful for their generous support in helping put food on the table for so many.”