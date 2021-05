BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mira Monte High School is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community on Tuesday.

The clinic will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the school cafeteria, 1800 S. Fairfax Rd. Once they’ve been vaccinated, participants will qualify to be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. A form of identification and masks are required.

To sign up for a vaccine, click here. For more information about the clinic, call 661-366-1800.