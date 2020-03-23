Minimize focus on all but violent crime, ACLU urges Kern law enforcement

The Kern County chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, piggybacking on more general recommendations from the national organization, is asking local law enforcement agencies not to arrest or detain individuals suspected of property crimes and other relatively low level offenses.

Jordan Wells of the Bakersfield ACLU, citing COVID-19 concerns and the need for social distancing, told KGET.com Monday that local police and Sheriff’s deputies should not take suspects into custody for any but the most serious crimes, specifically those that pose an immediate danger to individuals.

“Jails and detention centers — they have to be able to achieve social distancing practices,” he said. “Other jurisdictions are taking even more serious steps” than those recommended for Kern County.

“There’s no serious debate about the importance of social distancing,” Wells said. “The only question is how serious the measures should be.”

Asked if the ACLU was recommending that law enforcement officers simply issue citations with a promise to appear, for example, to a burglary suspect, Wells declined to be that specific.

“If there’s a serious threat of violence … draw a distinction between a property crime and a violent crime,” he said. “We haven’t said suspend enforcement.”

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he has not had discussions about taking such a step, but he did not rule it out. “Anything is possible,” he wrote in a text message.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer did not immediately respond to the same questions, and a Bakersfield city official promised to get a response from city authorities.

KGET will update this story..