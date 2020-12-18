Mexicali soldiers on through pandemic, but restaurant mourns a longtime employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirty-five Bakersfield-area restaurant owners have signed on to a lawsuit that accuses Gov. Gavin Newsom and four other high ranking state officials of exceeding their authority by imposing restrictions on their business operations as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

One well-loved Bakersfield restaurant has not signed onto that suit — at least not yet.

Which is not to say Mexicali Mexican Restaurant, one of Bakersfield’s great old institutions, isn’t feeling the pandemic like restaurants all over Kern County. They are, a little more personally than most: They lost a longtime employee to the illness.

The owners of Mexicali have collectively seen a lot since the restaurant moved from Baker Street to 18th Street in 1957, but nothing like this. Like everyone else, Mexicali was forced to close this past spring in response to the pandemic’s first wave. Then, for months, it offered only takeout. They switched to outdoor dining for a while. Now it’s back to takeout.

But Mexicali was hit hard in another way last week.

Leonard Lomas — a 43-year employee who, as a lobby cashier, was often the first face to greet customers — died Dec. 13 of COVID-19.

Co-owner Sonny Crews — son of Ruth Gamez, one of the four sisters long associated with Mexicali — says Lomas knew customers by name.

“He was a multi purpose person, plus he was very gregarious,” Crews said. “He had a lot of his own friends and stuff that came to see him, and he was wonderful guy. Plus you couldn’t ask for a better employer than Leonard.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, however, Mexicali is fighting through this pandemic and will endure. However, Crews says Mexicali hasn’t joined the suit against the governor filed by local restaurant owners — but he sympathizes and is considering adding his name.

“The more people that are there (as signatories on the suit) for what we believe in and everything — especially the long term people — I just think it’s going to make more impact,” he said.

He’s just cognizant that although local authorities aren’t actively enforcing the governor’s closure order, the state is, by way of its Alcohol Beverage Control — which issues liquor licenses. And, the fact of the matter is, bar sales are vital to the survival of a restaurant like Mexicali.

No matter what direction Mexicali goes in terms of the lawsuit, though, masks and distancing will continue to be strictly enforced.

“We also have to … be vigilant for the COVID, which does not pick and choose,” Crews said

While they wait out the pandemic as best they can, they’ve added on off-menu item they hope will add some cheer — and some much needed sales. Specially bottled Mexicali margaritas.

When it comes to surviving the pandemic, businesses need to get creative. And they’ve done that at Mexicali.