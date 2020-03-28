Message of hope: Hotel room lights spell ‘HOPE’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As most of Bakersfield and the rest of the country stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, one downtown hotel is spreading a special message.

Some rooms at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center on Truxtun Avenue were lit up to spell out “HOPE.” It’s an uplifting message during these uncertain times.

The message even caught the eye of Rep. Kevin McCarthy who shared a photo to his Instagram account.

“In case you need a reminder that nothing will break the American spirit,” he wrote.

