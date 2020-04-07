Mercy and Memorial Hospitals to launch onsite grocery stores for employees and their families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy and Memorial Hospitals have announced they will launch onsite “grocery stores” that are intended to provide relief to employees and their families and a safe area to shop for much-needed items.

The hospitals said the grocery stores will be stocked with important items that can be hard to find in stores, such as eggs, milk, cheese, fresh produce, bread, cereal and other essential food and household items.

The hospitals will provide more details about the new partnership with Samco Food Stores and Grimmway Farms at noon tomorrow at the Samco Food and Gas station located at 1131 Oak St.

“We know that our entire community is challenged with finding needed items on grocery store shelves, but for our nurses, physicians, and other care providers, the ability to find anything they might need is made worse by the long hours they are working,” said Robin Mangarin-Scott, vice president of marketing and communications for Dignity Health Central California. “We hope this small gesture of kindness allows them to buy what they need, as quickly as possible, so they can go home to get the rest they need to continue to heal our community one patient at a time.”

The Mercy and Memorial Markets will be open to employees during regular cafeteria business hours seven days a week as long as the service is needed.