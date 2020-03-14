Memorial Hospital sets up COVID-19 pre-screening tent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed a triage tent set up on its premises Saturday will be used for screening and treatment in the event a large amount of patients arrive with symptoms of infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

“Use of the triage tent will begin next week,” hospital spokeswoman Michelle Willow said. “Additional measures to prevent the transmission of infectious disease may include limiting hospital visitation, limiting the availability of self-serve food items and other protective measures.”

Willow said Memorial has supplies and equipment to manage the care of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, and is continually assessing the volume of supplies.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County.