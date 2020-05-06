Memorial Hospital makes changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At Memorial Hospital elective surgical procedures have new pre-requisites, hospital wings have been repurposed and visitor restrictions have been tightened – all to fight the pandemic. ​

Walking into Memorial now requires a few extra steps. The hospital screens everyone who walks in, asks them a few health-related questions, takes their temperature, and makes sure they are wearing masks.

“This is part of what we’re calling a new normal, making sure that we’re keeping our patients, our staff and our visitors safe,” said Ken Keller, president of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.​

COVID patients are sequestered from other patients. The hospital has one dedicated floor specific for infected patients and one dedicated ICU.​

“One of the things we want to stress is that it’s safe to come into the hospital, it’s safe to see your physicians,” said Keller.​

The hospital recently started scheduling elected procedures again. ​But patients with upcoming procedures must come to the hospital’s drive through testing service two to three days before their scheduled procedure, be tested and go home to isolate until it’s time for their appointment​

“It’s important to make sure for the safety of the patient and our physicians as well,” said Keller.​

Another big change coming to the hospital: the hospital part of the pediatric wing into a temporary location for COVID patients.

“We’ll still take care of our children in our main EDD with pediatric nurses and doctors,” said Keller. “We’re going to cord off a part of the facility for children.”​

They plan to make the transition next week and hope to turn it back by the end of June.”​

And if you are wondering about the hospital’s personal protective equipment supply..​

“We have a large variety of outlets we can obtain products from,” said Renee Jones, service area director for the Central Valley. “If at one point we feel like we’re falling short we can make some calls and receive the product within 24 hours.”​

Memorial Hospital asks that those who plan to visit the hospital bring their own mask. They are also accepting mask donations.