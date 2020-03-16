Mercy and Memorial Hospitals implement new visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals is putting new visitor guidelines in place as of today due to the coronavirus.

Dignity Health said it advises patients to utilize emergency rooms when symptoms are severe, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Patients should contact their regular health care provider by phone first if they are experiencing symptoms like cough, low-grade fever or other respiratory issues.

Here is a full list of the new guidelines:

If you are feeling sick (fever, sniffles, cough, respiratory symptoms and sneezing) please return home, unless seeking care.

Please leave children under the age of 18 at home, unless seeking care for them.

Doors will open at 5 a.m. only for patients with scheduled procedures. Those with scheduled procedures are limited to two adult visitors per day.

Approved visitors will be allowed to enter Memorial Hospital from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Mercy Hospital from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Visitors of non-isolation patients will be limited to two adult visitors per patient per day. Visitors of patients in isolation will be limited to one adult visitor per day and must wear personal protective equipment.

Two visitors per day will be allowed visitation to Memorial Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Department and Family Care Units; only one visitor after 6:30 p.m.

Two visitors per day will be allowed visitation to Mercy Hospital’s Family Care Birth Center; only one visitor after 7 p.m.

Visitors to pediatric units including the neonatal intensive care unit will be limited to parents only with an arm band.

Overnight visits should be limited to one parent. Parents exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, sniffles, cough, and respiratory symptoms and sneezing will not be permitted to visit.

Overnight stays with critical care and comfort care patients will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Adults exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, sniffles, cough, and respiratory symptoms and sneezing will not be permitted to visit.

Patients in the Emergency Department will be limited to one visitor per day.

Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted in the Emergency Room unless they are seeking care.