Medicare: Kingston has ‘history of persistent poor quality of care’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Since rumors of the virus at Kingston began to circulate two weeks ago, we’ve received multiple calls and emails from viewers who claim the center is not giving them enough information about their loved ones.

17 News spoke to a woman who says she was notified her husband had fallen ill. ​That man doesn’t have COVID, but his wife fears his other conditions may have worsened because the virus depleted staffing.

The woman chose to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation against her 83-year-old husband who is currently a patient at Kingston. ​She says her husband has been a patient at the center for almost three years and overall her experience with them hasn’t been a good one.

Before Covid-19 she says she visited her husband every other day. He suffers from alzheimers and parkinsons, she says. And he recently fell ill. The woman is concerned her husband is not receiving the proper treatment. She says even before Covid-19 the facility failed to properly care for her husband. She says she found her husband soaked in urine and without a shower multiple times.

According to the federal medicare.gov website, Kingston has a poor record of patient care. It has 39 citations in the last three years. The website says the state average of citations is 13 and the national average is 8.

The medicare website says Kingston has “History of persistent poor quality of care” and is on a special watch list.

Allegations range from infection control to patient rights and patient abuse. ​

We reached out to Kingston and have not heard back.