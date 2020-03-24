Media Music Jam postponed to August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s Media Music Jam, which raises money for local cancer patients, has been pushed back two months.

Originally scheduled for June 20, the event has been postponed to Aug. 15 at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, organizers said.

“We are grateful to the Buck Owens’ management who have allowed us to postpone and reschedule the benefit concert at the Crystal Palace,” said Kern County Cancer Foundation Executive Director Michelle Avila.

Last year, 17’s Jim Scott and Alex Fisher, as well as former 17 reporters Olivia LaVoice and Tabatha Mills, hit the stage and helped raise nearly $70,000.