Mechanics Bank Arena requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test for large events, including Condors games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mechanics Bank Arena is requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of all events with 1,000 or more people, including Condors games.

The change in policy was implemented in accordance with state Department of Public Health guidelines, according to a Condors news release, and goes into effect Monday.

Guests under 12 years of age must have a negative test within 72 hours, the release says.

“Attendees may verify their vaccination status by showing their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, or documentation from a healthcare provider along with their government issued photo ID prior to entry,” the release says. “An attendee’s negative COVID-19 test result may be verified by printed document from test provider or laboratory, or email or text of the result from the test provider or laboratory. PCR and antigen tests are acceptable. At-home “rapid” tests are not acceptable.”

The new policy will remain in place until Nov. 1.

