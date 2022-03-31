BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mechanics Bank Arena is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for all events starting Friday after state public health officials said proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required for events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Upcoming events include a Condors game Friday night, Los Tigres Del Norte on Sunday, Jo Koy April 9, Rise Against on April 22 and Blippi The Musical on April 23.

A Mechanics Bank news release said public health officials strongly recommend anyone attending future events be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative test before going.