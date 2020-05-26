McFarland Unified School District staff member tests positive for coronavirus

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Unified School District on Monday said a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Staff members who have been in direct contact with that person have been directed to stay home until they have been tested and cleared by medical professionals, according to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page.

The “Campus Checkout” scheduled for Tuesday has postponed due to the positive test.

“The priority of the District continues to be the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said the message from Superintendent S. Aaron Resendez.