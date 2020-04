BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McDonald’s newest promotion will give free meals as a thank you to front line workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

All across the country, participating McDonald’s, including Bakersfield, will give first responders and health care workers free meals through May 5, 2020.

All you need to do is go wearing your uniform or showing your work ID to get the free meal.

McDonald’s is open for pickup, carry out, and drive-thru.