Maya Cinemas offering curbside popcorn, candy for stay-at-home movie nights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maya Cinemas will begin making its popcorn and candy available for curbside pickup as movie watchers stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, April 8, Maya Cinemas will be taking phone orders for its freshly popped popcorn and candy.

For $12, you can get a two-gallon bag of popcorn and two candies. Additional items cost $2 each.

The popcorn and candy pickups and orders are only offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at all Maya Cinemas.

Phone orders and payments are being taken from 9 a.m. to noon and curbside pickups are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No cash payments are being accepted and pickups are scheduled in 15 minute blocks to avoid crowding.

Maya Cinemas has theaters in Bakersfield and Delano.

You can call Maya Cinemas in Bakersfield at 661-636-0484, and Maya Cinemas in Delano at 661-621-2659.