Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Kern County Fairgrounds opens on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds will open to the public on Wednesday.

Kern County Public Health said the site will offer vaccinations by appointment only at the fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 30. The site will begin services gradually and will ramp up based upon vaccine allotment from the state, the department said.

The first phase is the walk-up portion, which KCPH hopes to quickly expand to include drive-thru, with the goal to provide 5,000 vaccinations per day.

“We are committed to bringing COVID-19 vaccines to the public as quickly and safely as possible,” said Public Health Director Matt Constantine. “Through this collaborative effort, we hope it is more convenient for Kern County residents to get vaccinated against this highly contagious virus.”

Only health care workers and those 65 years of age and older are currently eligible for vaccinations.

The vaccination site is now accepting appointments. To schedule an appointment, call 661-868-0165.