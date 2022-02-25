BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Effective Monday masks will be optional, but recommended, for fully vaccinated people in all Kern County court facilities, according to a standing order from the Kern County Superior Court.

Masks will still be required for unvaccinated people.

The order said in certain situations, some court employees may still be subjected to wear masks and courts may designate areas where everyone must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The order also said that the court reserves the right to refuse entry to people who may be showing Covid symptoms.

This comes after California’s indoor mask mandate was lifted due to falling Omicron cases but not yet for schools.

A reassessment of the situations for schools is set to be addressed Monday.