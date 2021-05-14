Mask mandate remains active in Kern County, despite new guidance from CDC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite the CDC’s new guidance yesterday allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most cases, local health officials say they’re not lifting mask mandates, at least not yet.

Kern County Public Health says it is awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health before making any changes. At this time, the state hasn’t lifted its mandate, either. CDPH said it is reviewing the CDC guidance.

“With over 33 million vaccines administered and one of the lowest case rates in the country, California continues to encourage all eligible Californians to get vaccinated as the state looks to fully reopen on June 15,” the department said.