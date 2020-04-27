‘Marquee Inspired’ will let you place a message on the Fox Theater marquee

The Fox Theater Foundation says messages will help cover costs during its temporary closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater Foundation says, for a donation, you can now add your own message to the theater’s iconic marquee.

Usually, the marquee displays names of upcoming acts and shows set for the historic stage, but those shows have been put on hold.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders forcing closures of places like the Fox Theater, the foundation came up with Marquee Inspired.

Marquee Inspired will allow community members place their message on display on the marquee for 24 hours. The foundation says it can be anything from an inspirational quote, song lyrics, a graduation message or something that will create a memory for the messenger and the community.

The theater says it’s looking to keep it fun, so it will shy away from potentially controversial messages.

The Fox Theater has needed to postpone or cancel many shows because of the coronavirus health crisis and says once restrictions are eased or lifted, it could take up to six months to a year before fully recovering from the financial hit.

The Marquee Inspired program would help pay for essential theater bills during the pandemic.

The first messages will be on display April 27, the foundation says.

For more information on displaying a message, you can email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line MARQUEE INSPIRED.