Maricopa Unified School District announces coronavirus-related campus closures

The Maricopa Unified School District said it will temporarily close schools beginning Thursday, March 19 in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The district said it is complying with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ recommendation to temporarily close schools until Tuesday, April 14.

The district has also cancelled all activities through the month.

Parents who need supervision for their children during school days can send them to a “non-school” option provided by the district. The district prefers students stay at home, however.