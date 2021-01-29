Many Black Americans hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the pandemic rages on, the virus slams come communities harder than others. Not only in case numbers but hospitalizations and deaths. African-Americans face some of the most severe consequences of the pandemic, leaving empty seats at dinner tables across the county. The CDC reports African-Americans are dying from COVID-19 at nearly triple the rate of white Americans. Doctors say it’s more important now than ever for black Americans to take coronavirus vaccines when they’re eligible, but some say shadows of the past make it difficulty to take the shot.

“For me it was the distress of what happens to us as a people,” said Gregory Collins, who received a COVID-19 vaccine. “You know, the Tuskegee experiments.”

The Tuskegee experiments planted doubt in many communities of color nearly a century ago. The nation’s Public Health Service attempted to learn more about syphilis by recruiting black Americans with the disease, and secretly leaving them untreated for 40 years.

“My dad grew up during those times,” said Collins.

Experts say those fears don’t line up with the facts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The black community, that has some inherent natural fears because of some things that have happened in the United States— How do we make sure those folks know the power of this vaccine?” said Kiyoshi Tomono, the Partnership Executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield. “That it’s safe, it’s coming from a trusted source, and we’re doing this to help people in the community?”

But not everyone thinks coronavirus vaccines will be a disaster like the Tuskegee experiments. Collins says his father convinced him to take the COVID-19 shot.

“We’re from Mississippi originally and he knows discrimination more, much greater than me,” Collins said. “If he can trust it, I can trust.”

The world’s top doctors say both available vaccines are well-tested and safe. So far, millions of Americans have taken these shots with no evidence of widespread allergic reactions. Health experts say they can’t defeat COVID-19 on their own.

“We’re all in this boat together and we’re going to get out of it together by working collaboratively on this,” said Tomono. “This community is not well until everyone is well.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says this disease won’t go away until nearly 90% of Americans take the shots. When that happens, the community can say farewell to the virus that has killed over 36,000 black Americans.