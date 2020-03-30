Macy’s will start furloughing most employees this week due to coronavirus

FILE- This May 2, 2017, file photo shows corporate signage at Macy’s flagship store in New York. Macy’s is lowering its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices. The department store said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism caused rising inventory levels. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Macy’s said the majority of its employees will be furloughed beginning this week as it copes with significant sales losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer declined to say how many employees will be affected by the furloughs. It said it’s lost most of its sales, even as it remains open online, and that’s why cost cuts are necessary.

In a statement on Monday, Macy’s listed the many steps it’s already taken to try to shore up its finances. It has suspended its dividend, drawn down a line of credit, frozen hiring and spending and canceled some orders, among others.

“While these actions have helped, it is not enough,” the company said in a statement. “Across Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury brands, we will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations.”

The company said it is evaluating all other financing options.

Macy’s had roughly 130,000 employees, excluding seasonal staff, as of Feb. 2. As of the latest reported quarter, the company was operating 551 Macy’s department stores, 34 Bloomingdale’s locations, 19 Bloomingdale’s outlets and 171 Bluemercury shops, according to its website.

All of Macy’s stores have been closed since March 18. The company has not decided when it will be safe to reopen.

Shares of Macy’s were up slightly in trading Monday on the news. The stock, which has a market capitalization of $1.7 billion, has lost 68% of its value since the start of the year.

Macy’s is one of dozens of retailers that have been forced to close stores to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Like Macy’s, many have continued to sell online. Without brick-and-mortar locations, though, they have lost the engine that still fuels most customer purchases.

As department stores remain dark, companies may feel even more squeezed. According to an analysis by Cowen & Co., Kohl’s and Macy’s have enough liquidity for five months. J.C. Penney and Nordstrom fare a bit better and have enough cash to last eight months with their stores closed, Cowen said.

Along with furloughs, Macy’s said last week that its CEO Jeff Gennette will not receive compensation starting April 1 and until the end of the crisis. It said it would also reduce pay for the period for all executives at management director level and above.

Macy’s said it will have fewer furloughs on the digital side of its business, such as in its distribution centers and call centers. It said furloughed employees enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage, with the company paying 100% of the premium.

“We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes,” it said.