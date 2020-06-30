Macy’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of Macy’s at the Valley Plaza Mall has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed today.
Macy’s said the employee has not been in the store since June 24 and that the company will remain in close contact with the individual as they recover. Macy’s said it is also conducting contact tracing to determine who the employee had contact with.
Macy’s said it has increased cleaning in heavily trafficked areas, provides masks to employees and conducts daily wellness checks.
“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority,” the company said in a statement. “We have implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help alleviate any potential health concerns, following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended protocol.”