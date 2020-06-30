Macy’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of Macy’s at the Valley Plaza Mall has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed today.

Macy’s said the employee has not been in the store since June 24 and that the company will remain in close contact with the individual as they recover. Macy’s said it is also conducting contact tracing to determine who the employee had contact with.

Macy’s said it has increased cleaning in heavily trafficked areas, provides masks to employees and conducts daily wellness checks.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority,” the company said in a statement. “We have implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help alleviate any potential health concerns, following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended protocol.”