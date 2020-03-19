Mac and Cheese Fest postponed due to coronavirus

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mac and Cheese Festival planned for April 18 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced on Facebook.

A new date for the festival, held at Cal State Bakersfield, will have a new date as soon as possible, organizers said. Tickets that have already been purchased will be refunded.

“This was not an easy decision, but out of respect for our public’s health, the spread of COVID-19 and the current policies in place, we must move forward with this decision,” the Facebook post says.

