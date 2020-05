BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LVL Fitness is hosting a virtual class to raise money for a non-profit that helps kids with serious illnesses.

The event will be on May 30 at 9:45 a.m., and the money raised will benefit the Mendiburu Magic Foundation. There will be giveaways for a gift card to Jacinto Grill.

To RSVP, visit the LVL Fitness website. The gym says they’ll provide more information on its Instagram page.