Lowe’s confirms two Bakersfield employees have tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lowe’s has confirmed that two employees at its Bakersfield store located at 7825 Rosedale Hwy. have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the associates have been quarantined and are receiving care. They last worked on April 5 and March 28, respectively. The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, Lowe’s said.

In an abundance of caution, employees who had worked closely with these individuals have been put on a paid leave.

The company has confirmed that no employees at any other Bakersfield stores have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Lowe’s announced a temporary $2-an-hour wage increase for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates for the hours they work at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada for the month of April.