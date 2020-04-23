Coronavirus
Love’s Travel Stop employee in Lost Hills tests positive for COVID-19

LOST HILLS — An employee at the Love’s Travel Stop in Lost Hills has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a business spokeswoman.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we hired a professional cleaning team to disinfect the store,” said spokeswoman Caitlin Campbell. “Additionally, we have directed other employees who may have been in close contact with the team member to contact their healthcare provider and to self-quarantine for 14 days or until cleared.”

She said the dining rooms at Love’s Travel Stops have been closed to comply with government mandates, and they’re offering food for drive-thru and carry-out only.

