Lost your job during the COVID-19 outbreak? A new website is here to help

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 file photo, a sign announces a store closing in Niles, Ill. Criminals are seizing on a surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits from Americans nationwide. The uptick in crime complicates an already tough situation for millions of financially strapped Americans and overwhelmed state unemployment offices. In June 2020, the U.S. Labor Department testified that at least $26 billion will have been wasted, going largely to fraudsters instead of those in need. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new website seeks to help people who became unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The free site, Ilostmyjobtocoronavirus.com, or ilmjtcv.com, allows users to search for immediate opportunities and openings in the industry of their choosing.

“What we noticed is that government officials and key decision makers in Los Angeles and around the country were focused on solving the health and safety crisis at our fingertips, but left behind the unemployment crisis affecting so many more people,” said Sigal Spitzer, co-founder of the site.

Users can tailor job searches to communities across the nation, including Kern County, according to Spitzer, a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

“We found a niche in the market to help those who are unemployed and who are negatively impacted by the unemployment crisis right now to find new opportunities,” she continued.

Spitzer, who created the website with her younger brother Gilad, said users will appear in recruiter talent searches once they create a professional profile on the site.

“We’re trying promote it to a worldwide effort,” the younger Spitzer stated, noting the site “started as a small effort in our local community.”

The recent high school graduate and his older sister said a significant component of the site centers around the idea of community; users are not only able to interact with employers, but with one another as well.

“We’re trying to help as many people as we can,” he concluded.

Click here to access the site.