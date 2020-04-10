Los Angeles County stay-at-home order extended through May 15

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: People board a bus wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 6, 2020 in south Los Angeles, California. Nearly 11,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Los Angeles County on Friday extended its stay-at-home order an additional month through at least May 15 in a continuing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said that officials are extending the order because it is helping in the fight against COVID-19, but “we still have a ways to go.”

According to projections by the county, if the stay-at-home order was lifted too quickly and people resumed daily life, 95.6% of residents in the county would be infected with coronavirus, said Christina Ghaly, the county’s health services director.

If physical distancing measures continue, the overall infection rate of the community could go down to 30% by August, the projections show.

She said residents should continue social distancing measures because the virus is still spreading in L.A. County. The number of coronavirus cases in the county increased Friday to 8,430 and the death toll reached 241. The mortality rate also increased again to 2.9% countywide.

“I know that many of you were hoping we would get to the end of April and we’d be able to lift many of these restrictions,” Ferrer said. “I am as sad as you are to note that this is not the time to lift.”

