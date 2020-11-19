Looking to cash in on your coronavirus test? These are the qualifying sites starting Nov. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning Nov. 30, $25 gift cards will be given to any person who takes a COVID-19 test at a qualifying testing site.

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 300,000 of $25 VISA gift cards on Tuesday. They hope this will improve the health of residents living within the lowest quartile census tracks to increase their testing.

Qualifying Sites:

Public Health Nursing Mobile Testing Site

Good Samaritan Hospital 901 Olive Drive, Bakersfield 93308

Adventist Health in Lamont – Kern County Library 8304 Segrue Road, Lamont 93241

OptumServed Arvin – Kern County Building 204 S. Hill, Arvin 93203

OptumServed Rosamond – Kern County Library 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond 93560

OptumServed Wasco – Kern County Library 1102 7th Street, Wasco 93280