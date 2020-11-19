Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Looking to cash in on your coronavirus test? These are the qualifying sites starting Nov. 30

Coronavirus

by: Norma Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning Nov. 30, $25 gift cards will be given to any person who takes a COVID-19 test at a qualifying testing site.

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 300,000 of $25 VISA gift cards on Tuesday. They hope this will improve the health of residents living within the lowest quartile census tracks to increase their testing.

Qualifying Sites: 

  • Public Health Nursing Mobile Testing Site 
  • Good Samaritan Hospital 901 Olive Drive, Bakersfield 93308 
  • Adventist Health in Lamont – Kern County Library 8304 Segrue Road, Lamont 93241 
  • OptumServed Arvin – Kern County Building 204 S. Hill, Arvin 93203 
  • OptumServed Rosamond – Kern County Library 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond 93560 
  • OptumServed Wasco – Kern County Library 1102 7th Street, Wasco 93280 
  • Kern Valley Healthcare District – 4308 Birch Street, Mountain Mesa, CA 93240 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News