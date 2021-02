BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Help may be on the way for those waiting in long lines to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The only mass vaccination site open in Kern County is at the fairgrounds. Appointments fill up almost instantly.

Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Centric Health have thousands on their wait list.

But a second mass vaccination site could open as early as March at Bakersfield College, hopefully helping to speed up the process for some residents.