Long lines outside COVID-19 vaccination sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues around the country and in Kern County, people over age 65 are now eligible to receive the shot and distribution centers are seeing long lines of people ready to get vaccinated.

One man waiting for the vaccine outside Express Pharmacy in Northwest Bakersfield spoke to 17 News Friday morning says he’ll be glad when the pandemic is over.

“I looked online to get it at other locations but they weren’t taking appointments yet, we drove by here yesterday and saw people in line so decided to take advantage of it,” resident Rick Brauer said.

This week, the state expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine to people aged 65 and older and you can expect some delays as appointments to receive the vaccine fill up.

County officials said Friday the Kern County Fairgrounds will serve as a mass vaccination site soon, but final details have not been worked out yet.