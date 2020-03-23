Local veteran supports fellow servicemen and women amid COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Enter our county from any direction and you’ll see a familiar sign: Kern County Line, “Where We Honor Veterans.”

Eric Scarlett, a former serviceman, sees this as a mission statement.

“What inspired me was knowing that our veterans are in need just like every other American,” said Scarlett.

After serving in Operation Desert Storm, Scarlett’s made a life out of assisting struggling vets.

And now, with his state under a stay-at-home mandate, he’s doing his part to make sure no soldier gets left behind.

“I laid there with my wife and said there has to be something we can do,” said Scarlett.

So, he called upon non-profit Operation Gratitude for help.

“They gave us 250 Operation Gratitude boxes,” said Scarlett.

So, with his wife Kristy and daughter Kennady by his side, he unloaded hundreds of care packages.

“The care packages have hand sanitizer,” said Scarlett. “There’s also a couple of things to eat, a few things to read some, and some good words of prayer.”

President of the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Deborah Johnson, says the impact goes well beyond the supplies.

“The fact that these care packages have personal notes means that the veterans here know somebody is thinking of them,” said Johnson.

A feeling Scarlett remembers well.

“I have needed help, years back in the past, and there was nowhere to go,” said Scarlett.

So during these trying times, Scarlett wants to let his fellow veterans know they are not alone.

“If you can’t afford something, if you don’t have supplies, then we can get it here,” said Scarlett.

If you want to support Operation Gratitude call (818) 469-0448 or click on the button below.