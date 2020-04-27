Local teen makes bracelets for friends, turns into a trend



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Students across Kern County are losing time with their friends, missing in class instruction, and missing out on extra curriculum activities.

A junior at Centennial high school, Adam Black was set to perform in Les Miserable when the Coronavirus changed those plans.

After months of preparing, classmates were devastated by the news. Adam decided he wanted to make those in the cast smile.

An inside joke, “Adam Black is my dad” is now a joke between hundreds of students at Centennial high school, even parents and family members sporting the quirky phrase.

Adam has paid for all of these bracelets with his own savings.

He is dreading the day when he will have no more bracelets to hand out.

But, he says this experience has been interesting and a lot of fun.