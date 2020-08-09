Local teen back home after battling side affects of Coronavirus in the ICU

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET)- After two months of the unknown, 17-year-old Adam Black is back home.

Back on June 17th, Adam tested positive for Coronavirus. Adam made a full recovery, but then the 17-year-old took a turn for the worse. The antibodies his body made to fight off COVID-19 were instead attacking his heart. For two weeks, Adam had to fight for his life in the ICU.

Doctors thought Adam would have to stay in the hospitals for weeks possibly months. His body started reacting quickly to medication and he was released this week. He is still on nearly a dozen medications and has restrictions in place, but his world is vastly different than what it was weeks ago.

Adam loves theater. he says he can’t wait to get back on stage and perform.