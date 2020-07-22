Local Target to require face masks in store beginning Aug. 1, offering free disposable masks at entrance

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Bakersfield West store on Stockdale Highway will offer free disposable masks at store entrances to guests who do not have one

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Target store will require customers to wear face masks beginning Aug. 1 and will provide free disposable masks at store entrances to guests who do not have one, the company confirms. The Bakersfield West store on Stockdale Highway is implementing the mandate.

The mandate exempts people with underlying medical conditions and young children. The company says this builds on more than 80% of stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations. Store employees already wear masks when they are at work, which Target provides. There will be overhead audio reminders and team members at store entrances reminding guests to wear masks.

Target confirms they are going by the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the role masks play in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after several employees at the store tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The employees who tested positive went into quarantine and followed all health department guidelines.

Target is providing all employees with masks, gloves, thermometers and upholding thorough cleaning routines. They have also installed partitions at check-out lanes in stores and are implementing a variety of social distancing measures.

The company also encourages guests to shop their various no-contact options including their website, Drive Up and Shipt.