Local Sylvan center offering free resources to assist in distance learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sylvan Learning is looking to help students falling behind in class due to disruptions from COVID-19.

Executive director and owner Delia Navarro said that with schools being closed for the foreseeable future, she worries about students struggling to keep up with their schoolwork and falling behind while they’re at home.

To help support families, Sylvan is providing free resources through its Sylvan Nation platform, such as free online mini-camps, printable worksheets and tips for parents. Parents can sign up at SylvanNation.com.

Sylvan has also moved its tutoring services online, Navarro said. Families can get the same personalized tutoring programs taught by local teachers with its new live online sessions.

For more information on resources and services, visit BakersfieldSylvan.com.

