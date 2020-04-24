Local SEIU chapter holding Personal Protective Equipment donation drive for essential workers Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County workers represented by Service Employees International Union Local 521 is hosting a Personal Protective Equipment donation drive on Saturday.
The drive, which is drop-off only, will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the local SEIU office, located at 1001 17th St. in Bakersfield. Volunteers will be collecting face masks/coverings, materials to make face coverings, hand sanitizer/soap, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves.
The goal of the event is to collect as many items and supplies as possible to ensure the safety and health of employees. Donations will be distributed among essential workers working for the county, local nonprofits, Kern Medical and other sites.
“We are proud of the contributions our colleagues across the county have made to help mitigate the spread of the virus and treat those impacted,” said Tiffany Sagbohan, probation program specialist and Kern County SEIU 521 Chapter vice president. “However, there are many workers in the field and across offices who still do not have the necessary supplies to protect themselves and their families. With the help of our community and workers, we know we can come together to provide additional supplies.”