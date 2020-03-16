LIST: Local schools schedules changed due to COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
The following school districts have announced changes to their school schedule:

• Richland School District, closed from March 18-April 14

• Wasco Union Elementary School District, closed from March 18-April 14

Greenfield Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14

Fairfax Unified School District, closed from March 18-April 14

Bakersfield City School District, closed from March 18-until further notice

Rosedale Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14

St. John’s Lutheran Schools, closed from March 23-April 13

Delano Union School District, closed March 18-until further notice

Arvin Union School District, closed until the end of their spring break

McFarland Unified School District, moved classes online

Bakersfield Christian High School, moved classes online

California State University, Bakersfield, moved classes online

Bakersfield College, moved classes online

Schools in Taft announce closures, changes in instruction

Maricopa Unified School District, closed from March 18 – April 14

This list will be updated, check back for updates.

