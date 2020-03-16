LIST: Local schools schedules changed due to COVID-19 concerns

The following school districts have announced changes to their school schedule:
• Richland School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• Wasco Union Elementary School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• Greenfield Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• Fairfax Unified School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• Bakersfield City School District, closed from March 18-until further notice
• Rosedale Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
• St. John’s Lutheran Schools, closed from March 23-April 13
• Delano Union School District, closed March 18-until further notice
• Arvin Union School District, closed until the end of their spring break
• McFarland Unified School District, moved classes online
• Bakersfield Christian High School, moved classes online
• California State University, Bakersfield, moved classes online
• Bakersfield College, moved classes online
• Schools in Taft announce closures, changes in instruction
• Maricopa Unified School District, closed from March 18 – April 14
This list will be updated, check back for updates.
