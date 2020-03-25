Local restaurants profit over alcoholic beverages to-go

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The coronavirus has brought much of the world to a standstill. Restaurants and bars have been especially hit hard by the statewide shelter-in-place order but a new measure may soon ease the pain.



As bars, breweries and restaurants do their part to combat the spread of the coronavirus you may be left to think when’s the next time you’ll be able to enjoy a happy hour drink.



Well, how about tonight, delivered to your front door.

The california department of alcoholic beverage control recently announced it would temporarily suspend enforcement of key regulations on liquor sales to help out the restaurant industry.

This means you can get your favorite cocktail from your favorite restaurant or bar for delivery or take out.

“We have our mojitos, margaritas, micheladas, a lot of our specialty cocktails, pretty much everything,” said Chelsie Lopez, manager at La Costa Mariscos in Southwest Bakersfield.

You can practice social distancing while supporting your local businesses.

“In the last few days we’ve sold a lot more to-go beer than typical,” said Don Bynum, owner of Temblor Brewing Company.

Staff at La Costa Mariscos in Southwest Bakersfield and Temblor Brewing company in Central Bakersfield say every sale counts.

Both companies say they’ve had to furlough more than half of their staff.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but everyone is really pulling in together and working hard,” said Lopez. “We have a lot of employees that aren’t here right now and I really hope they are able to come back soon.”



But, before you place your order, there are some rules you need to follow. Alcoholic beverages have to be purchased with food. They must be packaged in a container with a secure lid or cap and can only be transported in your car’s trunk.



“You cannot just put that container in your lap and open it and go because then it becomes an open container violation,” said Robert Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol.

He adds:

“This isn’t an excuse for you to go out there and purchase alcohol to drink and drive.”