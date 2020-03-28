Local photographer starts photo series to document her neighbors’ lives during social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local photographer Ally Swen decided to make the most out of the “stay at home” order and started her own photo series called “Alone Together.” She photographs the people in her neighborhood through their windows.

Swen says while people are asked to stay home, they’ll hopefully appreciate the time they’re having with their families.

“I just want all my neighbors to continue to find joy in their normal lives and like really push through this time and really soak in the time they have with their families. It really is a kind of special time we’ve been given,” said photographer Ally Swen.

When asked if she can photograph other neighborhoods, Swen declined and said she is taking the stay at home mandate seriously. Most of the neighbor Swen photographs are her friends and she says she’s excited for when there’s no glass between them anymore.

You can find Ally Swen’s photo series on her Instagram and through the hashtag, #alonetogetherphotoseries.