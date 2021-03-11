Local pharmacy now administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine, says all three vaccines 100% effective in preventing death cases and hospitalizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FDA approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine at the end of February, and last week distribution began here in Kern County. Inovia Pharmacy, previously known as Express Pharmacy Brimhall Road, has been using the Moderna vaccine since December. This week they received their first 500 doses of the newly released Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

“We’ve been increasing the number of vaccinated people due to the increase of available vaccines for us, and that’s why having Johnson and Johnson right now is going to be a great addition because we should be able to vaccinate more people,” said Manager and Owner of Inovia Pharmacy, Yasser Haykal.

Inovia has vaccinated more than 5000 people, recently partnering with Panama Buena Vista Union School District to get educators vaccinated against the virus. This will be the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic for the Pharmacy.

“A big advantage of J&J being a one-dose vaccine, let’s say we have 500 doses of J&J that means that we are going to vaccinate 500 individuals and these people are going to reach the maximum protection within a three or four week period,” said Hykal.

Hykal says 500 Pfizer or Moderna vaccines would only be vaccinating 250 people because they require two doses compared to the single-dose required for immunity with the J&J vaccine.

“Johnson & Johnson would help reach out a much larger amount of people in much less time. This, in turn, would help us reach the herd immunity in a shorter time,” said Hykal.

When the Johson & Johnson vaccine was initially announced, speculations about the effectiveness arose quickly.

“So, the main concerning outcome that we are after when we vaccinate the public is to prevent death cases and hospitalization. In fact, this is achieved at 100% rate with all vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson,” said Hykal. “Now the efficacy rate refers to something else, which is reducing the symptoms that come with the COVID-19 virus. After all, the bottom line is that they are all very effective in combatting the pandemic.”

Hykal stresses the most important thing for people to remember is if you are in the active tier, get vaccinated as soon as possible no matter which vaccine you receive. All three vaccines are effective and serve the same purpose.