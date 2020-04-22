Coronavirus
Local pet rescue feeding animals in need

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Businesses are suffering, people are being laid off and it’s becoming even harder to put food on the table.

But, it’s not just humans suffering, our pets are being affected.

Stories across our county of those unable to provide for their pets, so Marley’s Mutts decided to step in and help make sure no pet is left behind.

Through fundraising efforts, they’ve been able to raise over two pallets of food.

But, their generosity can only go so far, so now they need your help.

If you have food you would like to donate, you can drop it off at 3720 Easton Drive.

If you would like to donate monetarily to the cause, follow the link: https://www.marleysmutts.org/donate/

