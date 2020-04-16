Local organizations and businesses helping those in need during crisis

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- A big task, 35,000 meals to be deliver in just two weeks for those with the most need, called Operation BBQ Relief.

Those dealing with food insecurity during this time are receiving meals thanks to over $150,000 donation from dignity health and the Sonder’s restaurant re-opening their doors to make the food.

Everyday, Sonder’s will prepare 2,500 meals to be distributed to the vulnerable populations in Kern County through the help of local organizations. Residents showing no one is alone during these tough times.