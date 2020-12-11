Local officials prepare to roll out COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vaccine could be on the way to Kern County as early as this weekend, offering a glimmer of hope during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic. State and local officials are preparing to give out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as it reports 95% effectiveness. It could be months until life returns to normal after the pandemic, but health experts agree a vaccine will help end it.

Today the FDA recommended emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine for Americans 16 and older. That means the FDA likely will grant emergency use within days, if not sooner. The decision comes after doctors talked about whether the vaccine is safe and effective enough for the public.

“It’s never an issue of whether you know everything, the question is whether you know enough,” said Paul Offit, M.D., an FDA advisor. “We do know that this vaccine is highly effective for three months after dose one. We know that we have a lot of safety data.”

Pfizer says it can roll out 50 million doses by the end of the year, meanwhile local officials are preparing to distribute 5,850 of them this month. Not just anyone will be included in the first doses.

“The first allocation of this vaccine, referred to as phase 1A, will be used for high-risk healthcare workers,” said Brynn Carrigan, the Assistant Director of the Kern County Public Health Department. “We do not anticipate that this round of vaccine will be enough to vaccinate all of our healthcare workers.

Officials say the vaccine is a huge step towards reopening.

“We will get back to normal as we embrace the vaccine and allow it to do what it needs to do, and that is keeping us safe,” said Russell Judd, the CEO of Kern Medical.

Following safety guidelines and getting vaccinated can also prevent us from running out of hospital beds, as local hospitals face a shortage.

“Clearly we are at a crisis point in terms of availability of beds,” said Glen Goldis, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical. “Of course not only are people in Kern County getting ill but so are our staff. And when you lose nursing staff to the virus, even if you have a bed available, you might not be able to staff that bed.

If the FDA makes a move in the next few days, healthcare workers could be taking a COVID-19 shot as early as this weekend. The rest of us likely will have to wait until next year, allowing us to say farewell to the pandemic once and for all.