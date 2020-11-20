Local nursing home fined nearly $100,000 for coronavirus related workplace violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center has been slapped with a major fine for COVID-19 related workplace violations.

The nursing facility was issued eight citations totaling $92,500 by CAL/OSHA. Four citations were considered “serious.”

Some of the serious citations say Kingston did not establish and implement procedures to protect workers from COVID-19. It says four employees spent time in the hospital because of COVID-19 complications. Those penalties alone cost about $87,000.

175 residents and staff at Kingston have tested positive for coronavirus, according to state public health records. 19 residents died.

17 News first reported the outbreak at the 184-bed facility after dozens of patients and staff tested positive in May. Since then, the nursing home and its parent company, Rockport Healthcare Services, have become notorious for their handling of the novel virus.